Two people were injured during an overnight wreck just south of Emporia Tuesday.
According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Justin Carr 1:18 a.m., Charles Olson, 20, of Allen was heading northbound on S. Highway 99 when, for unknown reasons, his 1997 Dodge Ram 3500 went off the roadway in the 1500 block and struck several trees.
Olson and his passenger, 20-year-old Dixie Kennedy of Purdum, Neb., were both transported to Newman Regional Health with non-life threatening injuries.
Neither Olson nor Kennedy were wearing seat belts, Carr said.
The case is still under investigation by the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
