TOPEKA – More than 35 local businesses and organizations from Lyon and Chase counties are among the nearly 2,000 Kansas small businesses awarded $37.5 million in Small Business Working Capital grants, Governor Laura Kelly announced Monday afternoon.
The grants have been awarded as a way to help offer some relief to businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Grant funds can be used to pay working capital expenses such as payroll, insurance, rent, mortgage payments, utilities, inventory, and more.
“Throughout the pandemic, my administration has prioritized the efficient distribution of CARES Act funding to protect Kansas’ economy and ensure our businesses and schools can stay open,” Kelly said in a written statement. “While I’m proud to announce that we have been able to provide relief to almost 2,000 small businesses, there are many more that still need help. Washington has been sitting on a second stimulus bill for months, it’s time to put aside the partisanship and pass this long-overdue aid for the states.”
Lyon County recipients and the total amounts awarded are:
- Alter Image Salon , $20,000
- Bourbon Cowboy, $77,669
- Bruff's Inc., $20,000
- Casa Ramos Inc ., $20,000
- Coach's Inc. , $20,000
- Complete Works , $10,000
- Cradle to Career Literacy Center, Inc., $13,250
- Dupuy Holdings, LLC, $20,000
- Emporia Arts Council , $50,000
- Emporia Granada Theatre Alliance, $50,000
- Emporia Main Street, Inc. , $5,700
- Family Martial Arts Center LLC , $20,000
- Farmers Insurance Houston Sober Agency, $11,000
- Ffurb's Inc. , $20,000
- Granada Coffee , $20,000
- Gravel City Roasters, $12,000
- Haba LLC , $15,000
- Hey Buddy Tech Repair LLC , $10,000
- Merchant Street Liquor LLC, $20,000
- Radius Brewing Company LLC , $20,000
- Rollers LLC , $20,000
- Shawna Short , $8,000
- Skywalkers, Inc , $15,000
- Twin Rivers Winery and Gourmet Shoppe, $20,000
Chase County recipients and the total amounts awarded are:
- All In Fitness 24/7 LLC , $5,000
- Authenticity Inspired LLC , $4,500
- Camp Wood YMCA, $20,000
- Chase County Chamber of Commerce, $10,200
- Dorothy & Associates, Inc., 6,186
- elmdle Trading Post , $15,000
- Flint Hills Rodeo Association , $25,000
- Jacalito LLC, $20,000
- Middlecreek Treehouse, $20,000
- SHC Holdings, LLC, $20,000
- Stonehorse Bed and Breakfast , $20,000
- Symphony in the Flint Hills, Inc ., $50,000
- The Pioneer Bluffs Foundation, Inc., $20,000
Kansas businesses with fewer than 500 employees were eligible to apply for SBWC grant funding, made available by the governor's Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Taskforce through the federal CARES Act.
"We got very close to 6,000 applications for grants and we were only able to give out 2,000," Kelly said in a press conference Monday afternoon. "That's why we really do need help — help from Congress to pass a new stimulus act, because as we're well aware, the CARES funding we have now ends Dec. 30."
“Through the CARES Act funding, we’ve enhanced our public health response, upgraded our technology infrastructure, made sure children could keep learning, helped businesses stay open and created jobs,” Julie Lorenz, Executive Director of the Office of Recovery, said. “There are still many unmet needs and with additional federal funding and flexibility, we could deliver more investments to serve Kansans and industries that continue to suffer from the pandemic.”
The SPARK Taskforce and the Kansas Department of Commerce will maintain the Small Business Working Capital grant program, as well as PPE Procurement and Connectivity Emergency Response Grant programs, should more federal CARES Act funding become available.
“Small businesses are the backbone of the Kansas economy, and they keep our communities strong and vibrant,” Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “We’re glad to have been able to provide critically-needed working capital to nearly 2,000 businesses, but the need for liquidity doesn’t end there. We need to have their backs. The Department of Commerce will always stand ready to assist businesses across Kansas, pandemic or not.”
The online application process for several other SPARK grant programs remain active. Details are available at www.kansascommerce.gov/covidrelief.
