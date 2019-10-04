BNSF informed the City of Emporia that railroad crossings on Exchange, Cottonwood and Sylvan streets will be closing today and will remain closed until maintenance is completed.
BNSF is anticipating these crossing will be opened sometime next week, weather permitting.
BNSF will be completing maintenance repairs on additional crossings as they continue through Emporia.
Crossing closing will be listed as soon as information is available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.