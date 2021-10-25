A reported fuel theft in Emporia Monday led to the arrest of a suspected Oklahoma bank robber.
A police statement said Jerry Ray Brown, 43, of Bixby, Oklahoma tried to escape a traffic stop around 8:30 a.m. in the 700 block of South Weaver St.
A chase went back and forth on East Logan Street, then ended when Brown reportedly crashed into a power pole at Commercial and Norton. Police say Brown tried to run away after the crash, but authorities captured him on South Commercial.
Brown may have been on the run for hours in two states. Police say he was involved in “a felony flee and elude” around 3:30 a.m. in Nowata, Oklahoma, east of Bartlesville.
Further investigation indicated Brown is awaiting trial for two bank robberies in Oklahoma.
The Tulsa World reports Brown is a former captain in the Tulsa Fire Department. He faces federal charges of robbing two banks in Osage County, Oklahoma in May 2020, taking nearly $320,000.
Brown also is charged in Oklahoma with embezzling $72,000 from a remodeling contact in Tulsa in 2019. Brown owned a construction company at the time.
Brown now is accused in Emporia with fuel theft, criminal damage, felony flee and elude, leaving the scene of an accident and other traffic-related counts. But the federal charges in Oklahoma are likely to take precedence.
Emporia Police say Brown drove a truck which matched the description of one used in a Monday morning fuel theft at K-99 and Road 110.
The crash of his truck caused a brief small power outage along South Commercial Street.
