Martha Flo Walters

Martha Flo (Kissell) Walters was born June 14, 1932, at Norton, Kansas, to the late Jean W. and Grace E. (Hickman) Kissell. Martha went on to join her Heavenly Father on June 12, 2019 at the Presbyterian Manor in Emporia.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Grace Jeanine Theimer. She is survived by her husband, George; one son, Jon K. Walters, and a daughter-in-law, Robin, of Katy, Texas; two grandsons, Zachary and Nathan; and two nieces and two nephews.
She was a graduate of Norton High School and went on to earn her BA in English from Fort Hayes Kansas State College. While in college, she was a president of Tri Sigma sorority, and a member of Kappa Phi, Tigerettes, band, Women’s Leadership Organization, and Pan Hellenic Council. After graduating she taught high school English and was a secretary.
Martha married her husband of 65 years on June 27, 1954 at Norton, Kansas, and they moved to Emporia in 1964 with son, Jon. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and a devoted homemaker. Martha was a lifetime member of the Methodist Church and a 55 year member of the First United Methodist Church in Emporia where she taught Sunday School, chaired the funeral dinner committee for many years and served on other committees. She was a 50 year member of the 56 Followers Sunday School class, an active member of United Methodist Women, and served as a Cub Scout Den Mother. Martha was a 49 year member of PEO Chapter CG and participated in AAUW, several University Women interest group at Emporia State University, Tea and Talk, Emporia Camera Club, and Emporia Area Retired School Personnel. She enjoyed crafting, knitting, travel, reading, and playing with her grandchildren.
Martha’s Memorial service will be at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church, Emporia, Kansas. Visitation with the family will be from 10:30 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. preceding the service. Memorial donations to either the First United Methodist Church or to the George K. Walters Scholarship Fund at Emporia State University, may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett.
Friends may leave online condolences for the family at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.