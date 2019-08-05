The Flint Hills Community Health Center is celebrating National Health Center Week with a number of events scheduled through Friday.
Marketing Manager Verlin Conkle said this year’s theme is “Rooted in Communities,” and FHCHC is excited to continue its commitment to serving the local community.
“We really want to be an integral part of health care and the health care landscape of the communities that we serve,” he said.
Each day this week includes a different opportunity to see FHCHC’s local impact, Conkle said. National Health Center Week is being celebrated both in Emporia, 420 W. 15th Ave., and Eureka, 1602 N. Elm St., Eureka.
Today’s focus is “health care for the homeless.” Conkle said the health center is holding a food drive throughout the day for its Blessing Box, which is located outside.
“Those stay empty all of the time, not only ours, but others around town,” he said. “We know so many of our folks use the Blessing Box, as do others in town. We wanted to do the food drive to keep that stocked and ready to go.”
Canned meats, fruits and vegetables, crackers, cereals, peanut butter and other shelf-stable items are requested.
Tuesday is “Agricultural Worker Day,” and visitors to the health center will see providers and staff dressed up like farmers.
“This looks more at the migrant farm workers, and we’re doing an educational stand to really focus on that,” Conkle said. “We’re going to be talking about how to come in for physicals and what we can do to help those workers as well.”
Conkle said some of that information will focus on how the health center can help underserved and uninsured patients with the sliding fees for services.
Wednesday is Patient Appreciation Day, and visitors to the health center will find a table full of goodies set up right inside the main doors all day.
“Anybody who comes in that day will see a lot of fun merchandise,” Conkle said.
Thursday is Stakeholder Appreciation Day, where FHCHC is celebrating its community partners and elected officials.
“We’re going to do a coffee from 7:30 a.m. -9 a.m., just come and go,” Conkle said. “Dr. Fast and some of our other providers, as well as our administrative staff, will be available to visit with them to talk about our support, our plans, new developments and new excitement happening here. We’ll talk about our populations served and some of the challenges here. We just really want to say thank you and give them some coffee and have a chance to chat.”
FHCHC staff will also compete in a dessert contest, which Conkle said, is a highly-contested event.
“I was one of the judges last year and that was a lot of fun,” he said. “It’s always a real hit with our staff and we’ll be having a lot of fun here.”
On Friday, FHCHC will celebrate Health Center Staff Appreciation Day with a lunch provided to its staff by AETNA and United Healthcare. FHCHC employees will also get a chance to win some prizes for participating in the events throughout the week.
“They will be providing lunch and dessert for all of our employees here and in Eureka,” Conkle said.
According to healthcenterweek.org, community-based health centers serve more than 28 million patients each year and ... “in addition to their long history as health care homes to millions, health centers produce innovative solutions to the most pressing health care issues in their communities and reach beyond the walls of conventional medicine to address the social determinants of health affecting special patient populations. Each year we celebrate the work and services health centers provide to special populations within their community on designated days during the week.”
For more information about FHCHC’s events this week visit @FlintHillsHealth on Facebook.
