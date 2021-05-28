You can add another postseason honor for Emporia State's Cooper Minnick.
The senior catcher is a second-team Division II Conference Commissioner's Association (D2CCA) All-Central Region selection as voted upon by College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) from the region.
The Central Region consists of 39 baseball teams from the Northern Sun (15 teams), Mid-America (12 teams) and Great American (12 teams) conferences. In all, 16 teams were represented.
The Leon, Kan., native led the MIAA in stolen base against percentage, throwing out 19 of 43 base stealers. At the plate, he is ranked second with 16 hit-by-pitches and four sac flies, is fourth with a .478 on base percentage and 16 stolen bases, and fifth with a .375 batting average. He slashed .375/.478/.604 for the year with six home runs, 13 doubles, 31 RBI and 40 runs scored in 41 games.
He was the First-Team All-MIAA selection and MIAA Gold Glove winner at catcher as well as Second-Team NCBWA All-Region this season.
