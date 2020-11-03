It’s Election Day! Polls are open 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. in Kansas.
If you don't know where your polling place is, check out https://myvoteinfo.voteks.org/VoterView. You can also check the status of your advance mail ballot to make sure it has been received.
If you have an advance mail ballot and have not yet returned it, bring it to any polling place or one of the ballot drop boxes before 7 p.m.
The Gazette will be stationed at the Lyon County Courthouse when the polls closed and will be reporting election results as they come in. We will also be monitoring national polls for presidential election results.
Keep up with the latest election results at www.emporiagazette.com starting tonight.
And, if you haven’t voted early, make sure to get out and VOTE!
