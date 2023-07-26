Marjorie Caruthers Short

September 18, 1925 ~ May 3o, 2023
Marjorie was born on September 18, 1925 to Louella and Floyd Caruthers in Saffordville, Kansas. She survived her husband Clayton and siblings Virginia, Jean and Dick. Her sister Jane “Johnnie” Gahn still lives in Kansas.
Marjorie Caruthers and Clayton Short became sweethearts while attending Saffordville High. They graduated in 1943 in the middle of WWII. At that time, Boeing was building B-29 Superfortress bombers in their Wichita factory and Marjorie became one of the famous “Rosie the Riveters”. The two were married in 1945 and soon moved to Texas where they had a wonderful family and did a lot of ranching and farming.
She is survived by daughter, Nancy Collins and son-in-law Jack Collins; son, Mike Short and daughter-in-law Debi Short; granddaughter, Clair Greek, her husband Tracy Greek and their children Clayton, Caleb and Tessa; grandson, Jason Short and his children Gloria and Eloise; granddaughter, Amanda Gibson, her husband Steven Gibson and their son Lucas.
Marjorie will be laid to rest alongside Clayton in the Hayworth Cemetery near Cottonwood Falls, Kansas on July the 29th at 10:00.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.