United Way of the Flint Hills has announced six new grant projects that are being funded through the first round of its United for Racial Equity grants program.
The new program was created to promote community engagement and civic action to help strengthen racial equity within the Flint Hills area through innovative projects that directly impact the community.
Grant projects being funded include several unique ideas. Emily Velazquez’ grant project will be an Hispanic Leadership Conference, provided all in Spanish. Ms. Velazquez hopes to “enrich the people that participate with new leadership skills that they can use in their personal and professional lives.”
Erin Blocker, director of LEAP! @ESU, said that the funds will be used to create a hands-on, culturally relevant health festival, Fiesta de primavera de LEAP! “We could not do it in as powerful a way without the generous support of the United Way, ” Dr. Blocker reported. She went on to say that the grant will allow them to “once again serve our vibrant Latino community with the best and most impactful possible resources.”
United Way CEO Mickey Edwards is excited to see what impact the United for Racial Equity grants have on the community. “Some of the projects are truly unique and innovative ideas," she reports. "We are happy to bring something new to our community that encourages civic action in this area.”
United Way’s Equity Grantmakers, an advisory committee of community members, were an important part of the grants process. Lynn Cunningham, a Grantmaker and United Way board member, said, “We are all part of this fantastic human race and it is exciting to see us promoting grants for those who have not always been given the same opportunities and understanding based upon race and culture.” Grantmakers sent their recommendations to the United Way board for final funding decisions.
Six applications were funded through the program:
Cinco De Mayo, $2,000 - Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow
Cultural Video Productions of African American Literary Icons, $2,000 - A’Kena LongBenton
Fiesta de Primavera de LEAP!, $2,000 - Erin Blocker, LEAP! @ESU
Hispanic Leadership Conference/Conference de Liderazgo, $1,835 - Emily Velazquez
Homeowners Workshop, $700 - Yesenia Ocampo
SOS Latinx Outreach, $1,500 - SOS Inc.
For more information on United for Racial Equity, grant projects, or any of the United Way programs, contact United Way of the Flint Hills at 620-342-7564.
