Walnut and Timmerman Elementary Schools are partnering with the American Red Cross by hosting blood drives through the Pint-Size Hero program.
Walnut Elementary School will hold a blood drive from 1:30 - 6:30 p.m. today, May 4, in the school gymnasium.
Timmerman Elementary School will hold a blood drive from 1 - 7 p.m. Monday, May 9, in the school gymnasium.
Through presentations given to the students, the Pint-Size Hero program teaches students about the function of blood in our bodies, the different components of blood and the importance of blood donation. By offering this program, the schools are helping create a future generation of blood donors by getting students involved at an early age and give the students a chance to support our community.
Show your support for the schools and our community — donate blood!
To make your life-saving appointment, call 800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org
