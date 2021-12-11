‘Tis the season to be jolly…and that includes joyful holiday gifts for employees and coworkers. It’s been an especially challenging year in 2021, so it’s especially important to set the right tone with holiday gifting at work. Here are some simple ways to show your appreciation and gratitude for your employees and coworkers.
Many employees continue to work from home, an arrangement that is becoming more common and more permanent for many establishments. Research shows that having a designated workspace in the home makes for a more engaged and more productive worker. You can approach remote gift-giving in two ways: by taking advantage of delivery services or by choosing a virtual gift.
A plant to brighten a workspace nook or a gift basket filled with delicious treats are sure to be appreciated, and likely can be ordered and delivered well before Christmas. If you know your coworkers well, you probably know exactly which sticky notes, note pads, and pens they prefer. A “desk drawer” gift basket filled with favorites would be a fun and whimsical gift. Another thoughtful gift would be a webcam for better Zoom meetings.
Virtual gifts, such as digital subscriptions, are popular choices this year. You might consider gifting a year of a meditation app, like Calm or Simple Habit, or a year of music via Pandora or Spotify. Gift cards are perennial favorites and have the added benefit of supporting your local economy. Additionally, gift cards can be sent at the very last minute — a big plus in this hectic season!
Many people would agree that the best gifts aren’t necessarily things. Experiences can be more personal and more memorable, creating a lasting good impression. Whether you bring everyone together remotely with a holiday-themed cocktail party or choose to set up a hot chocolate bar in the office conference room or host a holiday cookie-decorating party, showing your gratitude for your employees’ and coworkers’ hard work and dedication during a tough year is important.
Another often-overlooked and always-appreciated employee gift is extra paid time off. Some surprise vacation hours can boost morale and convey your gratefulness, even if your business is on a tight budget.
This is often a stressful time of year, so even the smallest gesture can help brighten the day for workers. An additional discount on purchases at your place of work or a gift card for coffee or chocolate can put a smile on a stressed-out face and show your appreciation for your employees’ patience and dedication. Spread the cheer and boost morale — jingle all the way!
It’s a great day in Emporia!
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.