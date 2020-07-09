The Emporia State University baseball team has wrapped up recruiting for the 2021 season.
Hornet baseball coach Seth Wheeler announced the addition of three transfers and another high school signee that will attend ESU and play baseball for the Hornets in the 2021 season, bringing the the class to a total of 11 players.
“This group is full of talented baseball players that will represent our program and our university well on and off the field,” said Wheeler. “They will make our program better because of the type of people that they are, and will make our current team better with an immediate impact on the field.”
Quinn Cherry Inf Nichols State/Crowder CC Harrison, Arkansas
Cherry hit .284 with five home runs, 50 RBI, 47 runs scored, 15 doubles, two triples, and five stolen bases as a sophomore at Crowder. As a freshman, he hit .303 with 11 homers, 50 RBI, 41 runs scored, nine doubles, and two triples. He is the son of former NFL lineman Bill Cherry, who played 28 games at center for the Green Bay Packers in 1986 and 1987.
Noah Geekie OF/LHP Barton CC/Foothills Composite Strathclair, Manitoba
Geekie hit .341 with a .519 slugging percentage, .444 on-base percentage, four doubles and six stolen bases in an abbreviated sophomore season at Barton CC. As a freshman he hit a team high .339 with a .468 slugging percentage and .407 on-base percentage. He led the Cougars with 74 hits and 16 doubles while adding three triples and nine stolen bases on his way to first-team All-Jayhawk West and second-team All-Region VI honors in his first year.
Zachary Ebert RHP Kansas State/Johnson CC/Washburn Rural HS Topeka
Ebert worked one inning during the abbreviated 2020 season at Kansas State after earning first-team All-Jayhawk and All-Region VI honors at Johnson CC. He went 18-6 with 212 strikeouts in 165.1 innings and a 3.65 ERA in his two seasons setting school career records for wins and strikeouts. He is just the fifth pitcher in Jayhawk Conference history with at least 200 career strikeouts. He was the 2017 Shawnee County Baseball Player of the Year for Washburn Rural HS. His father Alan Ebert played both football and basketball at Emporia State while his sister Shelby will be a sophomore on the Hornet volleyball team this year.
Jace Essig UTL Paradise HS Paradise, Texas
Essig hit .486 with a .604 on-base percentage and .800 slugging percentage during a shortened senior season at Paradise HS. He had ten RBI and 12 runs scored with ten walks in just 14 games. As a junior he hit .495 with a .551 on-base percentage, .726 slugging percentage, 25 RBI and 25runs scored in 30 games.
Emporia State was 13-7 with a 5-1 record in MIAA play when the season ended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They had won seven of eight games with five victories over nationally ranked teams at the time of the shutdown.
