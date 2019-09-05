The Emporia Community Foundation is accepting grant applications for the 2020 grant cycle.
The 2020 grant applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Sept. 30.
Recipients will be announced in December and disbursements made in Jan. 2020. The ECF Grants Committee makes grants for innovative projects and programs that are responsive to changing community needs in the areas of health, social service, education, recreation and cultural affairs.
In Jan. 2019, ECF awarded $24,637 to seven area organizations. Grant recipients, along with their planned activities and award amounts were as follows:
Family Promise of the Flint Hills partial funding for the remodel of the Day Center for program participants - $5,000; the Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland Endowment funding for platform canvas tents at Camp Double E - $4,677; the Lebo Parks and Recreation, funds to assist in the creation of a nine hole disc golf course - $3,000; the Lyon County Historical Society, funds for the third floor media equipment and installation, $8,000; the NLC Veterans Memorial, funds to assist in the Killed in Action Memorial stones, $2,500; the NLC Youth Association, funding to aid in the repair of the community center roof, $1,000 and the Osage County Health Department – funds for a certified therapy dog for the health department - $460.
Applications are available online at www.emporiacf.org, by writing in care of Emporia Community Foundation, 527 Commercial St., Suite B, Emporia, KS 66801, or by calling the ECF office at 342-9304.
