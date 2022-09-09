MADISON - Tracy L. Talkington, 63, passed away Sunday, September 4, 2022 at his home in Madison.
Tracy Lee Talkington was born November 15, 1958 in Strong City, Kansas, the son of Vernon Dean “Bud” and Joan (Soule) Talkington. He graduated from Madison High School in 1976.
Tracy was a life-long cattleman and cowboy. He lived his life with a deep appreciation of the Flint Hills and all the area had to offer. He spent his life working in the Hills as a cattleman, welder, and fence builder. He never missed an opportunity to share the beauty and richness of the Flint Hills with anyone who was not familiar with the area.
As a younger cowboy, Tracy competed in ranch rodeos and could always be found on his horse in the Strong City parade.
He will be remembered for his ability to lend a helpful hand and his love of horses and cattle. Tracy will be missed by many friends, family and loved ones.
He is survived by a step-daughter, Rebecca Spade of Overland Park, Kansas; a step-son, Michael (Gwen) Spade of Admire; his mother, Jo Talkington of Hamilton; two sisters, Pam (Chuck) Schankie of Madison and Cindy (Jim) Cox of Longview, Texas; two brothers, Randy (Tammy) Talkington of Fall River, Kansas and John (Juli) Talkington of Madison; two grandchildren, Rees and Cooper Spade; many nieces, nephews and life-long friends.
Tracy was preceded in death by his father and a brother, Dale Talkington.
Cremation will take place and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. VanArsdale Funeral Home in Madison is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions can be made to the Tracy Lee Talkington Family Memorial Fund and sent in care of VanArsdale Funeral Home, P.O. Box 488, Madison, Kansas 66860. Condolences may be expressed at Vanarsdalefs.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.