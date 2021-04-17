Lorrie Catlett passed away at home on April 12, 2021 surrounded by her husband Rob along with daughters, Mariah, Johanna, and Emma. She was 66.
Her grandchildren, Savannah, Madison, Bentley, Charlie, and Wyatt along with her sisters, Kay, Ann, and Christine miss her dearly.
Lorrie was a loving mother, wife, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend. She enjoyed art in all forms, especially painting and photography. She loved spending time with her family and her compassion for animals was unsurpassed.
Lorrie’s generous heart and friendly disposition are two characteristics for which she is remembered. Moreover, her servant heart was an asset in her career as a social worker/counselor when she worked for Newman Regional Health, Kansas Children Service League, SRS, Meals on Wheels, the University of Nebraska Medical Center, and Lyon County Health Department, where she helped form hospice and adult daycare programs in Emporia.
It was Lorrie’s wish to be cremated and for the family to have a private celebration of life at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, consider contributions to the Zoo or Arts through the Emporia Community Foundation (620) 342-9304 or: https://www.emporiacf.org/donate.cfm.
