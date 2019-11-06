There is no distinct focal point for the Emporia High football team’s preparation in regards to its next opponent in the 5A Playoffs.
The Maize Eagles present a slew of looks and play-making chances, creating a quite difficult matchup for EHS.
“They’re good all around,” senior Beau Baumgardner said. “It’s just going to take a full team effort to get this win.”
The 8-1 Eagles will host the 6-3 Spartans on Friday night as the playoff field continues to narrow.
“These kids, they know how to travel, they know how to travel well,” EHS Head Coach Corby Milleson said. “We’re incredibly excited. We’re one of 16 teams still playing and we’ll take every game we can get.”
Maize has done its fair share of balancing an offensive attack, getting 100 passing yards from quarterback Camden Jurgensen in its playoff opener, a 49-14 win over Liberal. Camden Cox had 10 carries for 150 yards on the ground. Over the duration of the season, however, the two methods of attack have remained equal.
“They’ve got playmakers on the field,” Milleson said. “(Jurgenson) he’s got great speed and he throws the ball well. Caden Cox is a proven athlete ... and runs very, very well, he’s a big back, so we’ll have to tackle well.”
Against Newton, the Spartan defense struggled to get continual stops, one of the few times E-High hasn’t been as sure on the defensive side all season.
“I think a lot of (the struggles were related to) shellshock,” Milleson said. “We haven’t had a team pass the ball 45 teams in a game, so they were doing a lot of pass coverage and it’s hard rushing a passer 45 times and then quick hitch, quick hitch, quick hitch, you try to help your teammate out, do just a little too much and then you let your responsibility go and that’s when they’d get a wheel route or a deep shot.”
Milleson said for the Spartans’ defense to step up, it would come back to “doing what we do and (going) back to basics.”
The EHS offense will attempt to continue its advances, which scored 41 points against the Railers, including another dominant performance by Baumgardner, who topped 150 yards for the third time this season.
“The guys up front are working their tails off,” said the Spartans’ senior running back. “If they keep working like they are and keep moving the other defenses as much as they are, all I’ve got to do is follow behind them and make them look good. If we keep doing that, we’ll be alright.”
“We’ve run the ball well all year long,” Milleson said. “But I think where (running the ball) helps us the most is just keeping the other team’s offense on the sideline, keeping our defense on the sideline, that’s where it helps us, taking time off the clock.”
Efficiency with its play as well as basic fundamental execution will be the two biggest things as the Spartans hope to advance against one of the top remaining seeds in 5A.
“We’ve got to tackle well, that’s first and foremost,” Milleson said. “Then we’ve got to block well, because at the end of the day, the game is still about blocking and tackling at its core.”
Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at KT Woodman Stadium.
