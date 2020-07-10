Eight new cases of COVID-19 were reported Friday afternoon, bringing Lyon County’s total active cases to 25.
Lyon County Public Health officials also reported three recoveries for the novel coronavirus. Overall, the county has seen 523 cases of COVID-19, along with 490 recoveries and seven deaths.
Three local patients remain hospitalized with the disease, though the severity of their illness and overall condition is unknown at this time.
Lyon County has the ninth highest number of recorded infections in the state. As of Monday, Lyon, Ford, Sedgwick, Finney, Leavenworth and Seward — all of which opted out of Gov. Laura Kelly’s mask mandate — had collectively recorded more than 8,000 cases, representing 47% of the state’s totals.
In surrounding counties, Chase County has one active case and five overall cases.
Chase and Greenwood counties were reporting one active case each. Chase County has had five total positives and Greenwood has had 11 total positives.
Wabaunsee County was reporting 38 total cases. Osage County was reporting 28 total positives. Morris County has had five positives and five recoveries. Coffey County has had 53 total cases, with 45 recoveries and eight deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.