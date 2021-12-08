Special to The Gazette
The Emporia Public Schools music departments will present the 86th annual Seasonal Celebration at 7 p.m. tonight, Dec. 8 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9 at William L. White Auditorium.
The program will feature vocal and instrumental holiday music from around the world performed by students at Emporia Middle School and Emporia High School.
Doors will open one hour before the performance starts. Admission will be $3 at the door for school-age children and adults. Preschool children and younger will be admitted free.
Sign language interpreters will be at the program both nights. Additionally, a section will be reserved for the hearing impaired.
Flash photography will not be permitted in the auditorium for the evening performances.
For more information regarding the Seasonal Celebration, call Mary Herbert Education Center at 620-341-2200.
