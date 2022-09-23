Bloom House Youth Services launched its first major fundraising event of the year Friday morning, with some slight modifications.
Art Attack was originally planned to feature local artists, food trucks, music and a silent auction at the Emporia Arts Center, but Bloom House Youth Services executive director Clara Corn said not enough artists had signed up for the event in time so adjustments had to be made.
“We really needed at least 12 artists,” she said, adding that she believed the timing of promoting the event may have conflict with some shocking news — such as the terminations at Emporia State University — that recently broke in the community. “I really had anticipated a lot of student interest. We made the decision to shift to an online format because we did not have enough artists to sign up for the space we were using.”
Corn said Bloom House is “absolutely not giving up” on holding Art Attack in the future, and hopes the online format is successful this year. There’s a large variety of items and services up for grabs during the auction, which closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, such as astrology and tarot reading, paintings, crochet, potted plants, gift baskets, and much more.
Some items have even been donated from other local businesses and nonprofits.
“It’s less than we were planning but it may reach even more people this way,” Corn said.
Bloom House Youth Services has been serving youth in the Emporia area since 2019, and opened a full time shelter for runaway and homeless youth, on Jan. 1, 2022. In addition to offering shelter services, Bloom House Youth Services is the only Basic Care Program provider in the state of Kansas. Bloom House Youth Services also provides families with free breakfast on Saturday mornings, wellness groups for youth, art therapy, case management, and tutoring on Tuesday evenings during the school year.
Between January and August, Corn said Bloom House has engaged 219 individuals youths for group activities. Bloom House has also provided 200 hot meals to children under the age of 18 and had 43 individual visits to the food pantry.
That’s why this fundraiser is so important, Corn said.
“Food has been absolutely huge,” she said. “Everything we raise will go directly toward our match for our grant and it helps keep our drop-in center open, and for our general operating expenses. We do a lot of prevention and we’ve served a lot of meals so far.”
Bloom House Youth Services, located at 301 W. 11th Ave., serves breakfast every Saturday between 9 - 11 a.m. and its food pantry is always open.
To check out the silent auction, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/1434866880326798. Simply comment on the items you are interested in.
