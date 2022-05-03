Florence Elizabeth Colaw of Emporia died March 21, 2021.
She was born March 7, 1930 to James Madison Gunkel and Isabelle Copeland Gunkel. She attended Lakeside Elementary, Lowther Jr. High, and graduated from Emporia High School.
She married Ray Kenneth Colaw Jr. They were actively involved in the community and their daughter’s activities. Florence was a room mother and Girl Scout sponsor which included a year of coordinating the sale of Girl Scout cookies for the area. She was active with church events and was a long-term member of the altar guild at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church.
Florence retired from the Business Office at Emporia State University. She was much appreciated for her Christmas season baking. She enjoyed her flowers and vegetable garden, maintaining the lawn, and feeding birds and squirrels. People would frequently mention seeing her on 15th Avenue and other paths on her daily walks.
Florence was preceded in death by her parents, James and Isabelle Gunkel and her older brother, WIlliam James Gunkel.
She is survived by her daughter, Carolyn Joseph; her grandson, Anthony Joseph, his wife Morgan, and by great-grandson, Jesse Joseph and great-granddaughter, Cassidy Joseph.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, May 7 at 2:00 pm at Maplewood/Memorial Lawn Cemetery by Father Marc E. McDonald.
