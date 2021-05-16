Lyon County Emergency Communications Center has activated tornado sirens in both Emporia and Olpe after multiple reports of tornadic activity south of Emporia on the Kansas Turnpike.
According to scanner traffic, drivers heading into the Emporia Travel Plaza reported seeing funnels clouds about five miles south of Emporia.
The National Weather Service in Topeka said in a post to social media at 2:43 p.m. that current conditions "are not the most favorable" for funnels to become tornadoes. The NWS advised those in the area to "keep an eye to the sky."
There are no official warnings from the National Weather Service at this time. We will keep you updated as more information is available.
