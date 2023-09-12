Beacon for Hope Suicide Prevention, an organization dedicated to raising awareness and providing support for mental health and suicide prevention, is gearing up for two big events this Saturday.
The first event is the “Hope Links Us Together Suicide Prevention Walk,” now in its fourth year. The walk is 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Sept. 16, is at Sodens Grove.
Owen said the free event aims to provide an opportunity for individuals to connect, share stories, and find hope in their collective journey. There will be a lived experience speaker, Becky DeJesus, who will discuss her mental health struggles and the journey to recovery. The event will also feature a kids zone, healing activities, a bake sale, a raffle and rides on the Sertoma miniature train, where participants can make donations to support the organization’s mission.
“So many times people feel like they’re alone when you have mental health issues and you’re afraid to talk about it openly,” Owen explained. “You really think that you are the only one experiencing that.”
She said the Hope Links Us Together Walk is Beacon for Hope’s largest support activity of the year, which is why it’s a free event.
“We don’t want anyone to be hindered financially from coming,” Owen said. “We just want people to reconnect, have the opportunity to reconnect with others.”
The event is also an important for caregivers as well, to help them feel supported. To complete your free registration, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/4th-annual-hope-links-us-together-suicide-prevention-walk-tickets-636772101497.
Then, starting at 6 p.m. at the Emporia Granada Theatre, Beacon for Hope will debut its new documentary series entitled “Stronger Than The Storm.”
Owen said the 10-episode series features individuals sharing their personal experiences with mental health challenges and suicide prevention. The event will feature the screening of the first five chapters of the documentary series, followed by a live panel discussion with the participants featured in those chapters.
This event is also free to attend.
“Tagan Trahoon said in passing about a year ago, ‘Hey, we should talk about doing a docuseries,’” Owen said. “I thought that would be really amazing but we didn’t really know how to get that started. Then a few months ago I said, ‘You know, I think I’d really like to pursue that docuseries, and we started brainstorming.’”
The series features local community members sharing their stories, to again, let people know they are not alone in their struggles with mental health.
“The stories are so unique, but they all send the same message of hope,” Owen said. “They are just very candid, very real, very raw and emotional. It was interesting in the filming of them, where everybody who was telling their story, they kind of got caught up in their own emotions and it caught everybody off guard, because they haven’t had the opportunity to tell their story publicly.”
Owen said the majority of participants have not spoken about their struggles openly. That includes her. Owen will tell her own story about mental health, and how that related to the founding of Beacon for Hope Suicide Prevention.
Tickets are free, but reservations are requested. You can secure your tickets online at https://www.facebook.com/events/182199864875200.
That’s not all that’s coming up for the organization. Look for the 2nd annual Horsepower Car Show on Oct. 7, and the annual Masquerade Ball on Nov. 4.
Tickets and more information about these upcoming events can be found on Beacon for Hope’s website at https://www.hopelinks.org.
Owen encourages everyone to attend and take part in these events, emphasizing the importance of connecting and finding hope in the journey toward better mental health.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.