Vera Marie Lutes died Friday, August 6, 2021 at her home in Ozawkie, KS. She was 74.
Vera was born May 14, 1947 in Emporia, KS to Ray W. Sr. and Clayoma G. (Pope) Emley. She graduated from Greenville High School, and Pratt Community College with a degree in accounting. She was a bookkeeper, church pianist, 4-H leader and founder of the St. John Shepherd’s Center.
She is survived by her husband, Loren Lutes; children, Joey (Emily) Lutes, Raytown, MO, Christy (Roger) Crews, Linwood, KS, and Phillip Lutes, Bonner Springs, KS; siblings, Ray Emley and Marvin Emley of Emporia, KS, Carolee Bussjaeger of Liberty, MO, George (Jeanne) Emley of Wakarusa, KS, Margie Ross and Delores (Terry) Turner of Emporia, KS, and Warren Emley of Port St. Lucie, FL; fourteen grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Rose Emley, Geraldine Green, Alice Buss, and Jim Emley.
Memorial services will be held at the Ozawkie Methodist Church in Ozawkie at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 14, with a Celebration of Life to follow in the fellowship hall. The family requests that masks be worn. Memorials and flowers can be sent to Barnett Family Funeral Home, 1220 Walnut Street, Oskaloosa, KS 66066; charitable contributions can be made out to the Ozawkie Methodist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.