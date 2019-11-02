Elaine (Bergman) and Wayne Theel are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary.
The couple was married Nov. 8, 1969 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in St. Benedict.
They have lived in Emporia for 49 years.
Mrs. Theel is a homemaker and former elementary school teacher. She is retired from Kansas Continental Express, Inc.
Mr. Theel had a 45 year career in the transportation industry, including 25 years as owner and president of Kansas Continental Express, Inc. He is retired.
The couple has four children: Jennifer and Jeff Lowe of Kansas City, Kansas; Jason Theel of Emporia; Megan and Jeff Pribyl of Olathe; and Jessica and Tim Tiegreen of Leawood. The couple’s grandchildren are Landon, Avery, Maxton, Liliana and Isabella.
Celebrations were hosted by the couple’s children in Topeka and Emporia over the summer.
Congratulations may be sent to the couple at 3600 Windsor Cir., Emporia, Kansas 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.