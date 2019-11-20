The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office has joined Neighbors App by Ring, which allows it to send requests for videos to the public of anyone who may have home surveillance video of a crime that occurred in a particular neighborhood.
“The Neighbors App by Ring is a free app designed to help community members connect and stay informed about what’s going on around them — whether they own a Ring device or not,” read a written statement from Lyon County Detective Sergeant Jacob Welsh. “Law enforcement can use the Neighbors app to share important crime and safety information with residents, and work with their communities to make neighborhoods safer. Ring believes when communities and law enforcement work together, safer neighborhoods can become a reality.”
The Neighbors app also works with other home surveillance cameras including the Blink camera system through Amazon. This portal does not provide law enforcement access to cameras or devices. Rather, it allows law enforcement to send a request for users to submit their videos, should they choose, through the Neighbors app.
Anyone can download the app from the Apple store, Google Play Store or the Amazon store. The app is free to all. Users of the app can connect with neighbors and share photos or videos to their neighborhood from their home surveillance cameras.
“The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is committed to work with the citizens of Lyon County to preserve life, maintain human rights, protect property and promote individual responsibility and community commitment,” Welsh wrote.
