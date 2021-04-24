Judith Jean (Beach) Lutt of Emporia died on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at the Holiday Resort Care Center in Emporia. She was 78.
Judy was born on August 4, 1942 in Strong City, Kansas the daughter of Glen Willhite and Rae Janet (Johnson) Beach. She graduated from Chase County High School in 1960 and attended Emporia State University. She married in 1961 and divorced in 1978. She retired in 2008 after working for 30 years as an accounting clerk at Tyson in Emporia.
Surviving family members include: daughter, Michelle Lutt and son-in-law, Jonathan Breese of Berlin, Germany; brother, Gary Beach of Kansas City, Missouri; and sister, Bonnie Beach of Montrose, Colorado.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation is planned. In accordance with Judy’s wishes there will be no services, but a private family gathering will be held to remember her. Memorial contributions to Kansas Public Radio or the American Humane Society can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, 605 State St., Emporia, KS 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
