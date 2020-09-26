Topeka — Last fall, the Spartans scored 98 points in their meeting with Highland Park. Emporia High School head coach Corby Milleson defended the beat down post game in Oct. 2019; Scots head coach Mike Foristiere’s response to the Spartans 98-16 bludgeoning included a whole lot of expletives.
Right or wrong, that meeting was never close.
A year later, Highland Park has closed the gap. EHS, once again toppled the Scots Friday night, but the win came in much tighter fashion against a Highland Park team that appears to have taken significant strides from a year ago.
“Their kids look way different than they did last year,” Milleson said. “They were physically better looking. They played really hard. They’re a vastly improved football team.”
Despite a much improved Scots roster this fall, EHS (2-2) surged past Highland Park Friday in a 30-8 road victory in Topeka. Senior Camden Kirmer excelled in another shining performance, scoring three touchdowns for the Spartans. Fellow senior Charles Snyder made his mark, as well, catching a touchdown pass and leading an EHS defensive line that tormented the Scots all night.
After suffering a 56-13 loss on the road at Kapaun Mt. Carmel a week ago, the Spartans responded in Week 3 as Milleson's young team appears to be growing into itself.
“Anytime you get a win, it’s hard not to feel good about it,” Milleson said. “I thought they took a big step tonight.”
While EHS came into Friday night’s action with three regular season games under its belt, Highland Park was only making its season debut. Only eight days ago, as the Spartans endured the closing minutes of their blow out loss at KMC, the USD 501 School Board voted to allow Topeka schools, including Highland Park, to return to the football field after postponing the first three weeks of the season. The decision meant the Spartans would not have to search for a new opponent for the third time this fall, but also that EHS would be taking on Highland Park team that had yet to take on a real opponent this fall.
As good as even Milleson admitted the Scots were, the hosts were not prepared for Kirmer’s playmaking skills. The senior opened the scoring late in the first quarter Friday night with a touchdown on a 47-yard swing pass from quarterback Cam Geitz. Minutes later, Kirmer crossed the goal line once again, extending the Spartans’ lead on a 67-yard punt return touchdown. Sophomore running back Bobby Trujillo converted two-point conversions following both scores to hand the Spartans a 16-0 lead.
Kimer’s early dominance Friday reflected the efforts he’s given EHS all season. In both wins and losses, the running back has served as the engine to the Spartans’ offense and delivered energy, even in matchups in which EHS has been clearly overmatched. When the Spartans are doing something well, Kirmer has ofen been at the center of it.
“Anytime you have a kid that’s as fast as he is, and as athletic as he is, he’s someone the other team has to account for,” Milleson said. “Camden had the biggest game of anybody on the team tonight.”
Highland Park responded quickly to Kirmer’s second touchdown, cutting the EHS lead in half with a long scoring drive 1:43 after the punt return touchdown. The quick score brought the Scots back into the contest, but they would be the last points Highland Park would score on the night.
Just as important as Kirmer’s performance Friday was the effort of the EHS defense. The improvements Highland Park has made this fall are due in large part to offense led by quarterback Tre’Vion Prosper. The Spartans, with Charles Snyder and Skyler Higgins leading the pack, made life difficult for Prosper and the Scots’ offense in the win. While EHS’ defensive backs locked in, it was the efforts of Snyder, Higgins and the rest of the Spartans’ pass rush that brought the pressure and kept Highland Park off of the board.
It was the sort of defensive performances that EHS has missed in its two losses this fall.
“We got a lot of pressure on their quarterback,” Milleson said. “He got hit multiple times. He couldn't sit in the pocket and get the ball to the receivers. Getting him moving and making him unformattable was huge. Our defensive line did a great job with that.”
While the Spartans marched to their second victory of the season, the search for a consistent starting quarterback continued.
After missing the first two weeks of the season due to injury, Geitz made his second-consecutive start Friday. The junior passer got off to a good start, completing the pass to Kirmer that led to the opening score, but Geitz was pulled from the game in the second quarter following a turnover and replaced by freshman Cale Milleson.
Both quarterbacks have offered promise so far this fall, but neither has sized the starting role quite yet.
“Cam is still learning,” Milleson, the head coach, said. “He’s got some things we need to work on. He’s a quality quarterback. I just felt that we needed to make a change.”
With Milleson under center, the Spartans pulled away in the second half.
Playing with the lead, EHS opted to keep the ball away from the Scots and committed to the run, relying on Kirmer, Trujillo and the rest of the Spartans’ runners to make gains and to keep the clock moving.
As they held onto the football, the Spartans struck in the third quarter, jumping to a 22-8 lead on a 20-yard touchdown connection between Milleson and Snyder. Kirmer, running an option play, ended his banner night and put the game on ice in the early moments of the fourth quarter with a 16-yard touchdown pass to sophomore Parker Leeds.
For the second time this season, Milleson’s young Spartans are winners. On Friday night, EHS relied on its stars, its running game and its defense to topple a familiar foe. In Week 5, the Spartans will host the Washburn Rural on Oct. 2, hoping to carry the energy of Friday night’s road victory home with them.
