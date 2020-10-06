Our neighbors, Osiel and Jennifer Garza invited Andrew and me to a special meal last week: roasted cow’s head.
That’s right! O usually gets a cow butchered and he keeps the head for special occasions. It is a day-long process and a lot of work, but the reward is delicious meat for tacos, burritos and so forth.
Barbacoa is similar to barbecue. The technique of “low and slow” cooking originated in the Caribbean, where it was done over coals (barbecue). A variant, where the meat is steamed instead, buried in a pit, became the common method in Mexico and Central America.
Barbacoa is generally done with beef, goat or sheep. The meat is usually left on the bone and the edible organs, the tongue and so forth are wrapped for cooking too. The pit method involves a brick-lined hole in which wood is burned to create the heat and lay a bed of charcoal.
A cookbox – usually steel – is filled with the meat, suspended on a grate over some water and whatever seasonings the cook wants, covered, and placed in the pit. A steel plate can be put down at this point, with hooks so the dirt can be lifted off more easily, and then the pit is filled in -- the meat left to roast for hours, until tender.
That is a lot of work, so this is usually done when there’s plenty of people to help. However, you don’t have to dig up your yard to achieve the same effect, and you don’t have to do the whole cow. You can do a part, like the head.
A cow’s head has a lot of bone, a big, fat tongue, all those teeth — but it also has about six pounds of lean meat for those willing to work for it, plus two or three pounds if you keep the tongue.
In addition to the cheeks, there are muscles around the eyes, lips and nose. If you’re into that kind of thing, you can also eat the lips, and the roof of the mouth, but things get a little squirmy for me. Yes, the eyes are considered a delicacy, and if the brain is included, it is also edible.
Your butcher will take out the parts you aren’t supposed to eat (some glands) and the tongue could be removed for cooking at another time. If you leave the tongue in, don’t forget to skin it before you eat it.
Osiel let me watch the final preparations for our barbacoa. It’s pretty gruesome, that cow’s head, but it is truth. Osiel lined a roaster pan with several long layers of foil and placed the head in it. This was going into his oven, and it barely fit. He seasoned the head with some salt, but not much.
“The seasoning comes when you make your taco,” he said. “We’ll have cilantro and onions, tortillas, salsa …”
Osiel carefully folded over the sheets of foil, creating a lid for the roaster.
“Now, you fold this foil up and over the head, to seal it tight. It’s going to steam in the oven, 250 degrees, for four or five hours,” he said.
Before placing the pan in the oven, Osiel added about a quart and a half of water to the bottom of the roaster pan.
“My mother would add a bay leaf,” he said. “But I’m just going with this.”
Extra seasonings vary by region at this point, with some adding garlic, onions or various herbs. For a first-time experience I would agree with O; keep it simple.
We reconvened later that afternoon. Osiel had already removed quite a bit of the meat from the head, Jennifer had set the family table with lovely fall linens and dishes and their two children, Kash and Elena, were hopping around with excitement. Me? I made fruit skewers.
Osiel deftly chopped the meat into small pieces. The smell of beef filled the kitchen; all the fat on the cow head had melted and seasoned the flesh. The cheeks looked like perfectly round steaks.
“You see, you mix it all together, chop it up, and the tender bits mix with the tougher bits,” Osiel said. He tossed fresh flour tortillas on a griddle for our feast.
We sat down to eat, with hot tortillas, barbacoa, a bit of lime and a spoonful of chopped cilantro and white onions. Salt and pepper were available if needed, and Osiel served us, not only homemade refried beans, but some of his mother’s delicious salsa. Raquel Garza’s roasted chile salsa was fantastic. We took some home.
It was an adventure! Tender beef flavor with the aromatic lime and cilantro, the crunch and heat of onion, all wrapped in hot tortillas – the barbacoa had a great flavor and texture. The homemade salsa was earthy and spicy; the beans helped ameliorate the heat when things got too spicy.
A wonderful meal made even better by sharing a bit of culinary culture. Thank you, Garzas!
Let’s get cooking.
