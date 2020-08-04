Two Emporia-area coffee shops will be making the return of fall classes a little bit sweeter for USD 253 employees this year thanks to a pair of anonymous donations received this week.
“GCC has just received an incredibly generous donation that will be used for a FREE DRINK to ANYONE EMPLOYED by the Emporia Public School District!” read a Facebook post from the Granada Coffee Company Monday afternoon. “This donation will be used first come first serve until all money has been spent. We have amazing people in our community.”
“An Emporia resident and GCR customer anonymously donated $1,000 to our shop today for all USD 253 staff to treat themselves to coffee with!” added another post a few hours later from Gravel City Roasters management.
Shop staff and ownership say the pair of $1,000 donations have, so far, been a success with the town’s educational and support staff, with some customers even bringing in additional money for the drink pool as the news has spread.
Gravel City Roasters Co-Owner Angie Baker said she was “blown away” by the generosity of the donations for multiple reasons, seeing the money as a difference maker for all parties involved.
“[The donor] came in with their checkbook in hand and just matter-of-factly said, ‘I’m writing a check for $1,000 because I want to do something nice for teachers’...” she said. “[They] just really wanted to make things a bit better for all the people figuring out how to teach our kids during a pandemic.”
Baker said GCR was extending its offer to teachers and staff at Sacred Heart School and Emporia Christian School, too. Those teachers and staff just need to bring in their school IDs like their USD 253 counterparts.
And, more money was added to that fund Tuesday morning.
“If that wasn’t cool enough, we also had some one come in [Tuesday morning] and add $200 to the tab,” Baker said. “This is something that helps our business out, too. To have more than $1,000 worth of sales already in the books, especially while the pandemic is still going on, is going to help us keep our bills paid and stay open.”
Moving forward, the coffee shops hope to have the money last through at least next week, and encourage USD 253 employees to make the most of the opportunity by simply bringing their up-to-date school IDs along with them.
The Granada Coffee Company, 809 Commercial St., is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays.
Gravel City Roasters, 608 Commercial St., is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Friday, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.
For updates on remaining USD 253 drink funds, visit both businesses on Facebook or call 620-342-4001 and 620-343-3919, respectively.
