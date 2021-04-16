The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia boys golf team took fourth place out of seven at the Manhattan High School Invitational on Monday, with Brooks Sauder tying for fourth individually with a score of 78.
“The boys did okay today. We cut about three shots off our previous team score,” said head coach Richard Eckert.
Caden Massey finished 17th with an 84 score, Dylan Smith was 28th with 88, Gavin Hoelting was 30th with 89, Skyler Stewart was 38th with 96 and Alex Allemang was 40th with 93.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.