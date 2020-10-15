It’s no trick — Emporia Main Street’s annual downtown trick-or-treat is officially on.
Set for 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Oct. 31, Executive Director Casey Woods said the event has been modified to keep community members safe amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Woods said Main Street had sent out two surveys — one to community members and one to local businesses — to gauge comfort levels in holding the event. The results were overwhelmingly in favor of moving forward with trick-or-treat, so long as added safety measures were put into place.
“This year will look vastly different than any other year we’ve ever done this,” he said. “Usually we’re encouraging people to go into businesses and we’re utilizing the trick-or-treat to expose people to what those businesses have to offer. This year, everything will be outdoor only.”
Masks are required for everyone attending the event, Woods said.
“We expect everyone who attends this event to wear masks — and not Halloween masks,” he said. “We’re talking about the same masks that we should be wearing out on a daily basis.”
Woods said local schools districts have done a good job in encouraging mask use and proper mask usage and does not believe this will be an issue for children attending the event. He asks adults accompanying children to exercise the same amount of safety concerns. Main Street will have volunteers walking around the area offering masks if we see people without masks during the trick-or-treat event time-frame.
Another change encouraging a “directional flow” of foot traffic for the event with arrows drawn on the sidewalks. The goal is to keep people moving in one direction to better keep people spaced out.
EMS Community Development Coordinator Jessica Buchholz said businesses and organizations participating in the event are also required to get creative — and hands-free — when passing out candy this year. Businesses can make “candy tubes” or chutes to send pieces of candy directly down into trick-or-treaters’ bags or plastic Jack O’ Lanterns. The goal is to prevent hundreds of hands from dipping into the same buckets. Businesses are encouraged to have hand sanitizer available.
“There were really a lot of questions on how we could do it safely,” she said. “We also wanting to remind parents to have their children wait to eat their candy until they get home, because we want to make sure people are wearing their masks the whole time.”
Both Buchholz and Woods wanted to thank downtown businesses for being willing to participate in the event through the pandemic, especially at a time when spending a few hundred dollars on candy could be a hardship. Woods said this served as a great reminder to continue supporting local businesses as much as possible, now more than ever.
“This is something that businesses do not have to do and it was a difficult decision for some because it’s not without cost,” Woods said. “This is something that businesses wanted to go above and beyond to do in order to make sure kids had some great memories during a tough year.”
A list of participating businesses will be posted on social media and online at www.emporiamainstreet.com, but no paper passports will be handed out this year. Main Street businesses that wish to participate in the activities must notify the Emporia Main Street office by Oct. 23.
