Some missing persons are real. But potentially not all of them.
The Lyon County Emergency Communications Center warned Sunday against ”blindly sharing” social media posts about missing people, because some of them are scams.
“You would be the first to hear it from us,” a Facebook post from the center advised. “Not a random person on a Buy, Sell, Trade site.”
The center issued two alerts Friday night concerning missing juveniles, both of whom were found safe. One of the alerts also was issued by the Emporia Police Department.
The center noted that a day-old post about a missing person is “probably a scam.” It might be used as a money-making scheme.
The center recommended people use online image searches such as Google Images to see if photos have been copied from other places.
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issues statewide Amber Alerts for missing children, Silver Alerts for missing older people and Blue Alerts for suspects who kill or seriously injure law enforcement officers.
“Local law enforcement agencies must begin the AMBER Alert process,” the KBI website says, with those agencies contacting the KBI. The protocol has been in effect since September 2002, using guidelines from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Questions about real missing people or scams can be directed to the LCECC at 620-343-4225, local law enforcement offices or the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.