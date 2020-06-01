A little more than two months after closing down its clinics and limiting outpatient services for acute needs, Newman Regional Health is moving forward with a phased reopening of its facilities and services.
CEO Bob Wright said the hospital is slowly seeing its volume of patients rising, with more patients being seen at outpatient and speciality clinics through Newman Regional Health Medical Partners. Currently, the hospital is seeing about 50 percent of the patient volume than it was before the pandemic.
"About three weeks ago, we started contacting patients who had appointments either moved or canceled because of COVID and offered them the opportunity to establish that appointment and come in," Wright said, noting that the hospital is using a strategy to separate well patients seeking routine care from ill patients who could possibly be contagious. "Well patients come in during the morning and sick patients can come in the afternoon."
Wright said that, over the last three months, hospital staff have become "experts" in everything from using the right personal protective equipment at the right time to social distancing patients.
"We have got that down and we've always had a history here of an excellent infection control program," he said. "Our housekeeping staff is really second-to-none, and as a result, we really haven't seen cross-patient spread within the facility the way some people might expect with seven positive cases one day, and three others we were testing. That's our job right now."
Wright said the goal was to show the community that it was safe — and important — to seek medical care.
"Going forward, our goal is to demonstrate that this is the safest place to be in Emporia," he said.
Patients are screened by phone for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 prior to their visits. Those who fit the criteria are referred to the hospital's respiratory clinic. Patients, along with their attendants, are screened again upon arrival.
Those who are believed to be symptomatic upon arrival are immediately put into an isolated room to avoid possible spread of the disease to other patients. Patients and medical care staff are masked throughout the visits.
"We've been doing this for months now and we know what we're doing," Wright said.
Chief Quality Officer Cathy Pimple said that is especially important for people with chronic health conditions that require ongoing health care to manage.
"For individuals who are managing conditions such as diabetes or heart disease or high blood pressure, it is as important for them to manage those conditions now — and probably even moreso — than avoiding the coronavirus itself," she said. "Avoiding medical attention for something like heart failure can make that individual more vulnerable to more serious complications with the virus."
And like many hospitals, Newman Regional Health has seen a concerning trend since the pandemic began — a decline in emergency department visits.
"We are down about 30 percent in our ER volume since this started in mid-March," Wright said. "That means there are people out there who have had heart attacks who did not seek treatment, and I would suggest probably stroke patients as well. For a lot of patients, especially males I would say, they don't want to go to the ER anyway. This has been a valid excuse for them not to go. But the numbers don't lie and those are the cases that are going to be missed, and they are going to have catastrophic consequences."
Pimple added delaying or avoiding regular care for chronic conditions, as well as emergency care, is actually a greater risk to people's health than their chances of contracting COVID-19.
"If someone is having a life-threatening symptom, they need to call 911 or come to the emergency room immediately," she said. "We have developed workflows to maintain the safety of our patients."
More information about the steps being taken by Newman Regional Health and NRH Medical Partners can be found by visiting www.newmanrh.org/coronavirusreopening.
