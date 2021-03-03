Jody Lynn Potter of Emporia died on Friday, February 26, 2021 in Hillsboro, Kansas. She was 61.
Jody was born on September 20, 1959 in Topeka, Kansas the daughter of Robert Lynn and Carolyn Louise Falter Weeks. She married Patrick Byron Gilligan on April 7, 1978 in Miami, Oklahoma. He died on February 23, 1989 in Madison, Kansas. She later married James Lyle Potter on September 29, 2005 in Emporia, Kansas. He died along with her.
She is survived by: son, Shawn Gilligan of Emporia; daughters, Amanda Burenheide of Emporia, and Reanna Slagle of Lawrence; grandchildren, Tehya Osage, Evan Osage, Calvin Burenheide, Cletus Burenheide, Clyde Burenheide, Brody Gilligan, Korbin Gilligan, Skylynn Naylor, and Liam Briggeman; mother, Carolyn Weeks of Emporia; brother, Robert Weeks of Emporia; sisters, Terry Hippen of Emporia, and Tammy Dodds of Lebo.
She is preceded in death by her first husband, Patrick; father, Robert Weeks; and a grandson, Colten Gilligan.
Jody was the most selfless person who lived for her children and grandchildren. She never missed a holiday or a birthday and loved spoiling all of the children in the family. No matter the situation, she would always be there for others. Her love for animals, crafts, and gardening will be passed down for generations to come.
Cremation is planned with private graveside services at Prairie Grove Cemetery in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas. Memorial contributions to the National Greyhound Adoption Program can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
