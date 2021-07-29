Douglas “Doug” Scott Disney, 65, of Americus, KS died on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 at his home in Americus. He was born on February 8, 1956 in Emporia, KS to Delbert and Dorothy “Meisch” Disney.
Doug loved fishing, camping, and boating. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Jena Johnson; sons, Douglas Disney (Rebecca) and Ronald Disney (Michele); daughter, Angela Ruiz (Joshua); step-daughters, Brandy Bolz (Dean Barrett) and Jana Smart (Joshua); brother, Steve Disney (Mary); sisters, Neoma Disney, Teresa Holliman (Paul), and Diane Brunk (Curtis); ten grandchildren and multiple nieces and nephews.
Doug is preceded in death by his parents.
The family will host a celebration of life at his home in Americus on July 31, 2021 starting at 5:00 pm.
