A Wichita man was killed following a one-vehicle accident on the Kansas Turnpike Thursday evening.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Randy Davis, 59, was traveling northbound in a 2005 Nissan Maxima in the outside lane of travel when he suffered a seizure, which caused his body to convulse. The vehicle entered the east ditch and continued down the embankment near milepost 126.6, where it drove through the fence separating a field from KTA property and continued toward the tree line. The vehicle then struck a tree and came to rest.
Davis was transported to Newman Regional Health, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
Davis's passenger, 45-year-old Avril Chinerye Davis, was also transported to Newman Regional Health with suspected serious injuries. Her condition is unknown. Both occupants were wearing safety restraints at the time of the accident.
