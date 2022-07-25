On Friday, July 22, 2022, Beth Lee (Mattingly) Schmidt passed peacefully. Beth was born on October 5, 1943 to Shirley and Milford “Judd’’ Mattingly. She grew up in South Haven, Kansas and was the second oldest of nine siblings. Being known as one of the “Mattingly Sisters” gave her great joy.
In 1966, she graduated from Kansas State Teachers College. She spent over 30 years teaching at Olpe High School, during which time she received her Master’s Degree in Secondary Education. Over the years she taught Spanish, English, and French and impacted the lives and languages of many students.
Beth met the love of her life, Lester Schmidt, on a blind date. They wed in 1966 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Olpe. She was a devoted wife to Lester and was at his side until he passed in 2013. Beth and Lester had three children, Camille, Kyle, and Andrea, and nine grandchildren - Samuel, Daryn, Riley, Anna, Cole, Brett, Bryson, Eli and Everett.
Beth was an active member of St. Joseph’s Church. She took pride in her faith that grew stronger over the years. She attended Adoration weekly and prayed the rosary often - including in her final moments.
Beth’s grandchildren were the focus of her later years, as she spent countless hours at school functions and sporting events. Rain or shine, she could be found in the front row at the big game.
She kept a full social calendar, and absolutely loved her “Ladies Lunch Out” women and her Bunko and Canasta groups. Her hobbies over the years have included sewing, gardening, volunteering, and attending many church functions. She loved sports, especially the Royals and college basketball.
In her final days, Beth stated, “I’ve been replaying my life from beginning to now, and it’s been wonderful.”
Beth will be missed by her children, Camille Schmidt, Arlington, Virginia; Kyle Schmidt and his wife Jennifer of Wichita, Kansas; and Andrea Jansen and her husband Matt of Kansas City, Missouri and her grandchildren. She has five surviving sisters, Cheryl Hinckley of Temple, Texas; Yvonne Mattingly of Houston, Texas; Roberta Byers (Dale) of South Haven, Kansas; Priscilla Rinehart (Greg) of Derby, Kansas; Pamela Mattingly (Leanne) of San Antonio, Texas; and many nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, and sisters-in-law.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lester; and brothers, Paul and Bill Mattingly.
Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 10:30 A.M. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Olpe, Kansas. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Catholic Cemetery, also in Olpe. The Rosary will be recited at the church Wednesday evening at 7:00 P.M.
A memorial has been established to St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Contributions may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.