The Mass of Christian Burial for Steven Arlen Henry will be conducted at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Emporia on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. Father Brandon Farrar will be the Celebrant. Interment will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. The Rosary will be recited at the church Tuesday evening at 7:00. Steven passed away in Emporia on Thursday, March 18, 2021.
To watch the Funeral Mass, follow this YouTube link;: https://youtu.be/zB_3xCarDw.
To watch the Rosary, Follow this YouTube link: https://youtu.be/yW_vkjmbiKg.
Steven Arlen Henry was born in Kansas City, Kansas on March 5, 1957, the son of Arlen Joseph and Laverne (Lierz) Henry. Steve married Rebecca “Becky” Uhrich, on December 29, 1979 in Garden City, KS. Survivors include his wife, Becky and his parents, Arlen & Laverne Henry of Seneca, Kansas. Also surviving are Steve’s sons, Luke Henry and his wife Jaime of Seattle, Washington, Kyle Henry and his fiancée Roxana Saidi, of Brooklyn, New York and daughter, Kaitlin and her husband Justin Page of Roeland Park, Kansas; Steve’s brothers, Jason (Janel) Henry, and Russ (Sherry) Henry, both of Wichita, Kansas; sister, Sue Henry, Overland Park, Kansas; and grandchildren, Jasmine, Carter, Sienna Henry and Simone Page; as well as twelve nieces and nephews.
Steve was a loving and dedicated servant of the Lord Jesus Christ and that shined through in the way he lived his life. He was a devoted husband, father, son and brother and he had such a way with each of his grandchildren. He was incredibly generous with his gifts. He never met a stranger, was always willing to lend a hand and made everyone in his life feel valuable.
Steve and Becky loved riding their bikes in the beauty of the Flint Hills and skiing in the mountains of Colorado with friends. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman. He was ever at the ready to instigate a game of cards.
Steve was a 1989 inductee into the Emporia State University Athletics Hall of Honor and was also a member of the ESU Centennial Football Team. During his collegiate career, Steve was a four-year letterman on the track team as both a sprinter and long jumper, and was a starting defensive back on the football team during each of his four years as a Hornet. In 1979 he was drafted by the Saint Louis Cardinals, and spent three years in the NFL as a member of the Cardinals, the New York Giants, and the Baltimore Colts.
Steve worked at the Wolf Creek Nuclear Generating Station for over 30 years and retired in 2017. While at Wolf Creek he worked in various positions including Manager of Operations. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, serving on various committees and helping as a groundskeeper and volunteer handyman at the church. Steve was also a devoted member of his men’s bible study group as well as his tri-weekly ping-pong/coffee group.
Memorials have been established to support Sacred Heart Catholic School, the Didde Catholic Campus Center, and the Steve and Becky Henry Scholarship Fund established with the ESU Foundation. Contributions may be sent in care of the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences for the family may be left online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.