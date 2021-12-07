William “Bill” P. Robinson Age 87, Of Florence, KS
Bill’s life began on Monday, August 6, 1934, in Newton, KS. He was the son of Arthur J. and Mabel (Willey) Robinson. Bill was a Class of 1952 graduate of Florence High School. He was united in marriage to Beverly Lambert on July 9, 1955, and she preceded him in death on September 1, 1989. Bill married again to the former Edna (Rothgeb) Rausch on November 16, 1996, in Longton, KS. He was a cattleman and rancher on the family property that has been in the family since 1903. In 1956 he married Beverly and moved to Chase County where he worked for Crofoot Cattle Company while Bev attended KSTC. In 1964 he returned to the farm where they raised their family and he continued to live. Bill was a farmer/stockman while the children were growing up. He also worked in Newton at Kinder/Congoleum Furniture Manufacturing, driving a truck, and later, as a dispatcher and manager. The kids each remember getting to go with him on a couple of short trips in the truck.
Bill was a member of the Florence United Methodist Church, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association and a charter member of the Kansas Livestock Association. He enjoyed working with his feeder cattle, watching sports and especially K-State basketball. His great joy was his family which includes his wife, Edna of Florence; children, Mark Robinson of Marion, Cheryl (Don) Doty of Emporia and Linda (Greg) Carlson of Marion; grandchildren, Sam (Sharon) Doty, Carla (Dave) Tharp, Jenni (Bryce) Holbrook, Nick (Ashley) Carlson, Melissa (Jake) Smith, Beverly (Kaleb) Knoettgen and Cordell Robinson; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Ryan, Claire, Justus, Makinna, Laekyn, Devin, Maisie, Ella, Millie, Evie and Chase; his siblings, Edwin Robinson of Florence, and Mary Ann (Troy) Craig of Henderson, TX.
Bill passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Marion. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly; brother, Claire; and granddaughter, Mattie.
His family gathered with friends on Monday, December 6, 2021, from 6-8 p.m. at the Yazel-Megli Funeral Home. His funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Florence United Methodist Church. Bill will be laid to rest in Hillcrest Cemetery, Florence. Memorial contributions in his name may be directed to the Florence Historical Society.
Please sign his online guestbook and leave a memory of Bill at www.yazelmeglifh.com.
