Flint Hills Community Health Center Chief Financial Officer Stephanie Ringgold discussed significant COVID-19 related losses during a review of the organization’s May financials at a regularly-scheduled meeting Tuesday.
Ringgold reported an overall net loss of $128,000 which was about $70,000 more than the pre-budgeted total. She said while FHCHC usually considers May to be one of its slower months, the problem was only exacerbated by lack of patient traffic due to the virus.
“If you look at our annual picture, May is a month that we usually incur loss just based on lower productivity and who is getting out and about during summer,” Ringgold said. “So, it’s a month that we usually expect to see losses, just not to this magnitude. That loss was partially offset though with the implementation of the clinic transition plan … where we separated sick from well and where we had two separate clinics … The overall objective of that plan was to decrease cross-contamination disease spread of COVID-19 and also increase capacity to provide comprehensive primary health care for patients, which naturally increases revenue.”
Besides the changes in the amount of patient appointments, Ringgold said another major contributor to the negative total came in nearly $60,000 of adjustments to provider paid time off.
“Contractual adjustments ended up at 43.36 percent compared to a budget of 43.76 percent,” Ringgold said. “But, when you have lower revenue, contractual adjustments are hitting the budget with a larger impact on the decrease of service revenue for the month.”
Reporting an overall decrease in unrestricted cash flow of approximately 24 percent, Ringgold said another aspect of the loss could be seen in the organization’s choice to not pursue outstanding patient balances during the first few weeks of the COVID crisis.
“At the very beginning of the COVID crisis, we knew that there were going to be several different demographic populations that were impacted by job loss from the illness,” Ringgold. “We elected not to write off accounts acknowledging that our patients all can be impacted and not be able to make their monthly payments at no fault of their own … Payment receipts from our patient revenue production started a little over $300,000 for the month of March, but have decreased $50,000 to $75,000 or more month of month from March to April and now May. That, specifically, has had the biggest impact for cash decline.”
Despite some unfavorable figures, Ringgold did bring up reasons for positivity, namely the possibility of loan forgiveness and additional offset costs due to assistance from the federal government. Another encouraging sign, she said, was the health center’s ability to limit its own operational costs.
“Although our cash has decreased, we have kept our spending in our month-to-month operational working capital with a tight belt,” Ringgold said. “We aren’t seeing a decrease in our current ratio which is very, very positive even though we’ve had a temporary dip in cash … Just like other healthcare institutions, we’ve had fewer and fewer patients that are wanting to come in for their wellness visits or their preventative maintenance visits due to fear of being exposed to contagious illnesses. We did make a bit of a comeback as there was an increase from April to May, so we hope to see that again in next month’s report.”
In other businesses Tuesday, FHCHC formally adopted an employee sick policy into writing, officially stating that employees with reported signs of illness should remain home. Although the policy was more or less official already, FHCHC CEO Renee Hively said it was important to get all employees on the same page, especially during this time.
“Sometimes for healthcare workers, [staying home] is very difficult because we’re all conditioned to come to work regardless,” Hively said. “We want to be there for our patients. We’ve had a few comments within our staff saying there’s no official policy on staying home and that some can’t afford to miss work, so that was another driving factor behind this decision as well. The bottom line is that, especially during the pandemic, we don’t want our staff coming in and exposing the entire workforce or any of our patients.”
