An American Red Cross blood drive will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2313 Graphic Arts Road, on Friday, September 18, 2020, from 1:00-6:00 p.m.
To make your life-saving appointment, call 800-RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org (use sponsor code: EmporiaLDS). Be sure to bring a photo ID, drink plenty of water and eat before your appointment. 16-year-olds need to bring a signed consent form. Save time at your appointment by completing RapidPass — pre-reading and questions — the DAY OF the blood drive via the Blood Donor App or redcrossblood.org/rapidpass.
The American Red Cross is testing donated blood for COVID-19 antibodies. We are doing so as an additional health service and hope it provides our valued donors insight into whether they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.
To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
