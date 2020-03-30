The Emporia Police Department released additional information Monday morning concerning a weekend altercation during which officers tasered a man in central Emporia.
The relevant excerpt from the press release reads:
“On Friday at 5:40 p.m. ... Emporia Fire and EMS responded to a central Emporia location for a report of a male subject having a seizure. Emporia Police also responded to the emergency ... Police were about to leave the scene when the subject came out of a residence, claiming the police had took his controlled substances (drugs). The subject pulled out a knife and was subsequently tasered. An ambulance was called back to the scene and the subject was transported to Newman Regional Health.
“Later, the subject was confined at the Lyon County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault against a law enforcement officer, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.”
“Formal charges are pending through the Lyon County Attorney’s Office.”
