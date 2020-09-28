Food trucks lined the lot of the Flinthills Mall, Saturday, during the inaugural Food Truck Food-A-Palooza.
The event attracted hundreds of hungry people to the mall, eager to try out some new and different foods.
Mall Manager Clarence Frye said the event is something mall staff had originally wanted to hold in the spring. After COVID-19 slowed plans down, Frye said the goal was to enable people to get out safely and enjoy some tasty finds.
"Gustoso had wanted to park here when they first started and I knew the guys from Two Dudes Food, and there's a lot of food trucks around town," he said. "It's a growing kind of business and we really wanted to get people out."
Frye said the success of the first Food Truck Food-A-Palooza is encouraging. He would like to see the event become an annual occurrence, but Frye said he'd already received feedback from people saying they would like to see it happen even more often.
"I think it's a great event," he said. "We'll talk about what we learned and what we can do better, because this is our first one."
Food trucks were competing for awards in two categories: mall's choice and people's choice. Frye said the contest aspect was a way to get the food trucks to buy-in to the event.
"Everybody's got a cup up by there window and we're handing out tickets to everybody to vote for their favorites," he said.
Olpe-based Lazy Butt BBQ won the people's choice award.
"It started out as just a passion for barbecue," Owner Karl Baker said. "We started doing competitive barbecuing and it started growing, and we started catering. Then we decided to get a food truck."
Baker said they started entering barbecue competitions in 2010, earning Lazy Butt BBQ award-winning distinctions over the years. On Saturday, they offered brisket, pulled pork, homemade jalapeno cheddar sausage, barbecued baked beans, cole slaw and more.
"It was a lot busier than I thought it was going to be for a first year event," he said.
Lazy Butt BBQ can be found on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram by folllowing @lazybuttbbq.
The other winner of the day was Two Dudes Foods, which took home the mall's choice award.
Owners Travis Hitt and Steve Brunin offer a rotating menu of "homecooked chow" during a regular setup at Sommers Auto Plaza, 1806 W. 6th Ave., for lunch and dinner Tuesday - Saturday.
"We've just always kind of loved to cook and a hobby developed into a business," Hitt said, adding that seeing people's satisfaction is what drives them. "Right now with COVID, we're pretty much full-time food truckers right now. The mall did a good job of putting this on and we're happy to be here."
Find Two Dudes Foods on Facebook by following @2DudesFoods.
Mis Antojitos Manager Brenda Lopez said they were excited to set up for the event at the mall. The Mis Antojitos food truck started about three years ago, she said, mostly at downtown events. With the pandemic shutting a lot of events down, Lopez said it was good to be out and seeing people in the community again.
"Being able to get back out into the event environment and seeing everybody is nice," she said. "We're having a nice time."
Lopez said the food truck offers a wide variety of Hispanic dishes, including fruit cups, tacos, desserts and more.
Lee Belter and David Johnson of Topeka came to Emporia for the event, and were enjoying some choices from the Gustoso food truck.
"I thought it was something neat that Emporia was doing," Johnson said.
Belter, who was enjoying a grilled cheese sandwich, was also eyeing a fruit bowl from another food truck.
Frye is hoping the pandemic is a distant memory by 2021 and the Flinthills Mall has the chance to grow the event.
"I know the one up in Lawrence and the one out in Wichita are just huge," he said. "Most of these people are local and hopefully we'll be able to grow it."
