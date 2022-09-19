Crews made quick work of a fire north of downtown Emporia Monday morning.
An Emporia Fire Department spokesman says several units were called to 2230 Prairie Street around 6:20 a.m. But at least one unit was called off before arriving on-scene, indicating the fire was out.
No further details were immediately available.
