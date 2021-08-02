Gene Bloxom of Emporia died on Friday, July 30, 2021 at Emporia Place in Emporia. He was 90.
A memorial service to be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, August 20, 2021 at the First United Methodist Church in Emporia. Burial will take place following the service at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
