A large hay bale fire was reported near Lebo Tuesday afternoon.
At about 1:50 p.m., scanner traffic indicated Lyon County District 5 first responders were being called for mutual aid at a grass fire at 532 24th Road in Coffey County — about two miles south of Lebo. Further information estimated there were 100 - 150 hay bales on fire.
We will have more information on this situation as it develops.
