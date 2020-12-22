The Emporia Gazette
The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office is joining other law enforcement agencies across the state in the Kansas Department of Transportation’s Taking Down DUI traffic enforcement campaign.
The campaign begins Saturday, Dec. 26, and continues through Jan. 3.
“The winter holidays are upon us, but this winter holiday is different,” said Deputy Jody Meyers in a written release. “We are in the middle of a COVID pandemic. While we are all aware of the effects COVID has had on us, it has had a dramatic and devastating effect on our roads as well.
“Marijuana, opioid, and alcohol use have increased substantially in general during the pandemic, but also with motor vehicle drivers. These impairing substances now identified in nearly 25% of serious and fatal crashes. Remember, these crashes do not just affect the impaired driver- these crashes involve others that share the vehicle and road with us — passengers, other motorists, bicyclists, and pedestrians. Impaired driving crashes are completely preventable.”
KDOT identifies the New Year’s holiday as the No. 1 ranking holiday in crashes where at least one driver is impaired by alcohol or other drugs.
“Your choice to drive or to take other safe transportation rests solely with you,” Meyers said. “A DUI will change your life forever. A DUI arrest and conviction results in jail time, the suspension or permanent revocation of driver’s license, thousands of dollars for fines, bail, court costs, attorney fees and increased insurance costs.”
Meyers urges the community to use sound judgment if they will be impaired.
“Keep in mind that if you are going to be using any impairing substance — don’t even consider driving,” he said. “Line up a ride with a sober acquaintance or other safe transportation before you go out. On the drive to zero, you are in the driver’s seat.”
Nowadays drunks are less of a threat than druggies behind the wheel, and it isn't just holidays. It's all the time. Roadblocks for potheads need to be a permanent fixture. Better yet, a statewide drug test for a drivers license, with bi-annual re-tests. Got pot? No license.
