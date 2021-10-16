Ann Mueldener Cochennet, 91, of Emporia, passed away October 14, 2021 at Presbyterian Manor.
Ann was born to parents Frank and Pearl Mueldener on January 17, 1930 in Lyons, Kansas. After her mother died when she was two, she was raised by her maternal aunts, Minnie and Myrtle Haas.
Ann graduated from Lyons High School in 1948, received a BA in Education from Kansas State Teachers College, Emporia in 1951, and while a full time working mother earned a MA in Education in 1967.
Ann was married to the late W. L. (Bill) Cochennet in 1952 and they shared a home in Emporia until his death in 1998. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Trenton and her sister, Rita, and is survived by her three children, Challa Patchett (Bill), Lawrence; Brad Cochennet (Susan), Emporia; and Carrie Van Sickle (Bill), Wichita; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Ann taught English at Kansas State Teachers College in Emporia in 1965, at Roosevelt High School in 1966, and in 1967 accepted a position at Lowther Junior High in Emporia, teaching seventh grade English where she taught for 25 years, retiring in 1992. She loved books and reading and was happy to pass that love on to her students. She is fondly remembered by many of her students and enjoyed hearing from them and seeing them around town. She was always pleased to hear about their achievements.
She served on the Emporia Public Library board for two years, was an active member of PEO, the First United Methodist Church, and Tri-Sigma alumni.
In addition to reading, she enjoyed gardening, cooking, sewing and needlework, spending time with her many friends and family, playing bridge, attending games and events at ESU, taking her dogs for long walks, and visiting the Emporia Zoo. She had several bird feeders in her garden on South Commercial and enjoyed watching the many birds that visited them, especially the wrens.
Family and friends will gather to Celebrate Ann’s life on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at the Gufler Mansion 612 West 12th Avenue, Emporia, KS.
Rather than flowers, the family suggests donations in support of Alzheimer’s research or the Emporia Zoo. Contributions may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.