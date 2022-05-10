An Emporia man was arrested Monday night after leading Lyon County deputies on a pursuit.
Around 9:10 p.m., deputies were called out to the 200 block of Road 147 for reports of a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was described as a blue 2007 Chevrolet Silverado.
The vehicle was located and deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop. According to Deputy Fernando Zuniga, the suspect, later identified as 51-year-old Troy Eastman of Emporia, failed to stop and a pursuit followed.
Deputies pursued until the vehicle came to a stop in the 1500 block of Road 140.
Eastman left the area on foot and crossed a nearby creek before he was apprehended.
Eastman was transported to the Lyon County Detention Center and confined on charges of felony flee and elude and driving under the influence.
